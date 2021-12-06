NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SPICKOFSKY, JANE R., of Cape May Court House, October 16th, 2021. She owned and operated The Inside Advantage in Avalon.

To plant a tree in memory of JANE SPICKOFSKY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

