URBANSKY, DOROTHY, (NEE FINN, QUINN)

Dorothy Urbansky, (nee Finn, Quinn), 88, of San Diego, California, and formerly of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Wildwood, New Jersey, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Dorothy was the wife of the late Thomas Urbansky and the late Joseph Quinn, and the daughter of the late Anna and William Finn. She was the loving mother of Kathleen Russo of San Diego, Barbara Randazzo, of San Diego, and the late Dorothy Barnes, of Philadelphia. She was the grandmother of Jennifer Barnes, Christine Wilson, and Michael and Adam Randazzo, the great-grandmother of Michael Amato, and Dean Wilson. She was the loving mother-in-law of Tony Russo.Dorothy was a proud member of the Hallahan High School Alumni Association, Class of 1949. She worked for 30 years at the Rio Hotel in Wildwood New Jersey and was a resident of Wildwood from 1982 to 2017.Interment will be at the Cape May Court House Veterans’ Cemetery on Thursday July 30, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. Seminarian Steve Robbins will officiate the service.

