STILL, MARY FLORENCE (NEE GOWDY), 81, of North Cape May, Oct. 25th, 2020. She enjoyed being part of the Cape May County Shell Club, where she served as president for many years.
- Wildwood - Wildwood High's football team won one game in like what 6 years? That is a waste of taxpayers' money. Take the money out of the football team, one of the most expensive parts of their...
- Cape May - An excellent letter from by Lear Hendricks Campaign Manager in response to the ridiculous accusations. Definitely worth the read.
- Wildwood - Hoping once the election is over the Herald will go back to being more about Cape May County & less about politics!
- Wildwood - Need to bring back mental institutions to house all these mentally ill people with guns and knives. Why should the police have to respond to the same people over and over again? Just a matter of time...
- Wildwood - Does anyone else in Wildwood have an oil smell in their water? I'm asking before I start making calls to the city. Looking for others with a similar smell in their water.