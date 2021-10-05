Patricia A. Bond passed away peacefully on Monday, October 4, 2021. Born on January 23, 1946, to Herbert F. and Anna Mae Peterson in North Wildwood, New Jersey, Patricia was a graduate of Wildwood High School and resided in Cape May County her entire life. She proudly worked many years for her family at Morey’s Pier and at the Middle Township Municipal Court for over 25 years.Patricia devoted her life to her four children and five grandchildren, and she is remembered fondly by all as someone who showed kindness and compassion to everyone. Patricia is predeceased by her parents- as well as siblings - Richard, James, Nancy, Judith, and her beloved son, Andrew Charles Bond. She is survived by her daughter, Christine Salerno (William), her daughter Rebecca Carr (Christopher), her son Patrick Bond (Jennifer), her daughter-in-law, Elise Bond and her grandchildren- Evan, Brayden, Eleanor, Isabella and Olivia. She is also survived by her sister Dolores Morey and brother, Robert Peterson, sisters-in law, Catharine Bond and Patricia Peterson and many nieces and nephews and extended family.Her constant and loving presence will be so dearly missed by her children, family, and friends.In lieu of flowers, Patricia’s family is requesting donations in her name to Samaritan Life Enhancing Care at samaritannj.org.Patricia’s Celebration of Life was held on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Radzieta Funeral Home. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Pastor Admits to Stealing Parish Money for Shore House Purchase
- Naked Man Approached Several Women on Cape May Beach, Police Say
- Green Creek Man Charged with Vehicular Homicide in Sept. 19 Hit-and-Run
- Police Search for Stolen Vehicle Involved in Hit-and-Run Crash
- County Schools Cope with Covid Cases
- Suspect Wanted for Taking Inappropriate Photos of Women ID’d
- Avalon Fish Market, Restaurant Closes
- Cape May Motel Controversy Continues
- Indictments Filed Sept. 28
- Wildwood Police Department Activity Report, Adult Arrests Sept. 1-15, 2021
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Town Bank - The Herald is a two-bit paper that wants to charge a dollar, that’s the issue. Cutting off spouts about National issues shows the owners/editors are not interested in journalism or free speech, but...
- Villas - Still being very shook up, I spouted to thank the EMT’s that helped & were so knd to me this am, after taking a really bad fall—I would also like to thank the kind gentleman who came to my aid,...
- Wildwood - The Italian Festival was great this year. Perfect weather, the food was good and the music was great. The crowd was huge and well behaved. The viewers were polite and did not stand in front of the...
- Seaville - Watched a youngster punch a kid in the nose at Caldwell Field in Upper Township. Where are the parents? Why aren't these kids treated with more discipline? Seems to me it was a player on the...
- Villas - I would sincerely like to thank the EMT’s from Middle, that came out to help me this am, after I took a nasty fall coming out of Cape Radiology. Being so very shaken up, I did not get their names....