McCARTY, JEANETTE A., 88, of Rio Grande, December 28, 2020. She was a teacher's aide at the Middle Township Public School District.
Videos
- Villas - Interesting that Ted Cruz and a lot of the rest of who support the Ga. elections, read the fine print, Cruz is keeping that money, for his pockets, not for the Ga. election. So all the money that was...
- Wildwood Crest - It’s absolutely critical that we wear masks and continue to keep our distance. But these individual actions were never meant to be our primary or only response to the pandemic. It’s no great mystery...
- Cape May County - Ah now we are worried about the debt and deficits. What a shock ! I wonder what changed that all of a sudden this is a major concern ?Could it be a Democratic President is coming in ? Nah our people...
- Wildwood - Although I did not support Joe Biden, I find the comments that Jill Biden is not a "real" doctor ridiculous. Grant it, she is not a medical doctor but she earned the title by virtue of her...
- Cape May Court House - To the spouter from Court House about the Special Services Schools. They have had very few students test positive and are doing a wonderful job with keeping the schools safe and trying to provide an...