WOEHLCKE, CARL T. "Corky", 82, of Cape May, June 29, 2021. He served in the US Marine Corps and was employed by the City of Cape May.
- North Cape May - To those moving to Cape May county fleeing Democrat run cities and states, please do not bring the left wing politics that led to the decline of the area you left. Let's keep Cape May County the...
- Philadelphia - Thanks to the spouter warning families about Percocet laced with Fentanyl. My friend and neighbor who lived across the street from me died Feb 28th. I watched as EMS arrived on the street at midnight...
- Wildwood Crest - Regarding the kayak launch at Sunset Park in Wildwood Crest. I suppose there is no interest in enforcing posted rules concerning the launch. Everyday I am there, there are boats and wave runners...
- North Wildwood - I don't know why anyone should charge a $10 cover charge to enter a business establishment. It is for the band that plays on weekends. I am 82 years old. I am going there to get some food,...
- Stone Harbor - Thanks to Governor Murphy's liberal stand on the elimination of certain police powers, our law enforcement officers in Avalon and Stone Harbor can only issue warnings to minors for ordinance and...