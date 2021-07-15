NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WOEHLCKE, CARL T. "Corky", 82, of Cape May, June 29, 2021. He served in the US Marine Corps and was employed by the City of Cape May.

