Joseph W. Buganski, Jr., 58, of Dennis Township, NJ, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Joseph W. Buganski, Sr. and Jennie Santangelo Buganski, Joe was a lifetime resident of this area. He was a member and usher of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish St. Casimir Church and the St. Vincent de Paul Society. He was a Fourth Degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus. He was employed by the NJDOT, Cape May County Park and Zoo, the Woodbine Developmental Center, and Belleplain State Forest.Joe was a member and former assistant chief of the Belleplain Rescue Squad. He also served as Fire Police for Dennisville Fire Company, Ocean View Fire Company, and Cape May County and was a member of the NJ State Fire Police Association. He was a life scout with the Boy Scouts of America Troop 77 and a member of the Order of the Arrow. He was an avid fisherman and hunter.Joe is survived by his aunts, uncles, and cousins including Austin Perilli and Cindi Dandridge.Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ. Viewing starts at 10am. Service will begin 11am. Interment in St. Casimir’s Cemetery, Woodbine. Donations in Joe’s memory may be made to Saint Maximilian Kolbe Parish, St. Casimir’s Church, 200 Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ 08223 or the Dennisville Fire Company, 721 Petersburg Road, PO Box 21, Dennisville, NJ 08214. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
