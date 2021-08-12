NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DOUGLASS, ROBERT S. "Bob", 82, of Cape May, August 10, 2021. He served in the US Army and was a past member of Cape May Point Volunteer Fire Company #1 and the West Cape May Volunteer Fire Company.

