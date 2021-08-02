GRONE, SANDRA NADINE

Sandra Nadine Grone, age 80 of Villas, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021. Born in Philadelphia and formerly of Kensington Section, Sandra summered locally since 1973 and has been an area resident since 1981. She enjoyed crocheting, needlepoint, cooking and spending time with family. She also volunteered for various veteran organizations in Cape May area, and was known as the “Crab Lady”. Sandra is survived by her husband John of 57 years, children David A. (Rose), John J. III (Lisa), Donna (Mark) Bitting, and Dennis (Lisa), numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service for Sandra will be held at 11am on Friday, August 6, 2021 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., N Cape May; a viewing hour will be held prior to service from 10am – 11am. Donations in Sandra’s memory can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

