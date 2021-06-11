HUNTER, PAUL

Capt. "Gil" Paul Hunter, 63, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of August 9, 2019 at his home in Florida with his loving wife, Debbie, and son, Hobie, at his side. He is the son of William John Hunter and Adele Mangino Hunter. He is survived by his two sisters Dr. M. Victoria Hunter, D.C. and Adele Hunter O'Kane. Also, two nephews Michael Paul O'Kane and Nicholas Hunter O'Kane.Paul grew up in Wildwood Crest. He loved the ocean, surfing, fishing and the beach. He was a fantastic seafood cook. Paul is admired for and will be remembered for his adventurous spirit and courage to live out a life-long career in the Merchant Marine, achieving the title of Master Mariner.We love you Paul!Let's honor Paul by paying it forward. Do something for someone today without taking credit or expecting anything in return.Thank you,Paul's family

