Patricia A. Groff, (Formerly Adams), 86, of North Wildwood, NJ, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Edward and Elizabeth LeMunyon Gallagher, she graduated from Little Flower High School in 1951 and moved here in 1974 from Philadelphia. She was a member of St. Ann Church.Pat and her husband Earl owned and operated Groff’s Restaurant in Wildwood for 26 years. She ran Tours By Pat Groff and also worked for A&P in Wildwood, Bell Telephone in Philadelphia, and Broadway Chrysler Plymouth in Philadelphia.Pat is survived by her husband, Earl A. Groff; her children, Martin (Linda) Adams, Mary Adams, Catharine (John) Harford, Patricia (Shawn) Bulifant, Denise (Michael) Shepherd, Edward (Josette) Adams, Anne (Harry) Cowan, and Jennifer G. (Jay) Jutkofsky; her sisters, Elizabeth Messer and Kathy Stoess; 21 grandchildren; and 32 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Edward Gallagher and Thomas Gallagher; and her sister, Joan Cox.Memorial services will be private for the family. Donations in Pat’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to the charity of one’s choice. Condolences at www.radzieta.com.
