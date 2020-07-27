GROVES, BARBARA A.

Barbara A. Groves of North Cape May. On July 26, 2020, “Barbara”, age 78. Beloved mother of Michael (Meredith) Groves, Jimmy (Lori) Groves both of Philadelphia, Colleen (Ray) Reichardt of Quakertown, 4 grandchildren Jimmy, Sean, Raymond and Delaney, and many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousin’s, and friends. Barbara retired from Copy Quik/Ricoh of Philadelphia. Barbara was a member and volunteer of the North Wildwood Elks Lodge #1896 and a volunteer of the Veterans Affairs Committee in North Wildwood. Funeral services were held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements under the direction of the ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donation to Elks Lodge #1896 Veterans Committee, 109 W. 1st Ave. #5, Wildwood, NJ 08260. Share memories and expressions of sympathy at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.

