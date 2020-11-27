WHELAN, DOLORES

Dolores Whelan, age 90 of N Cape May, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. Born in Philadelphia to Elizabeth and John Jordan, Dolores was formerly of Pine Hill NJ where she and her late husband owned and operated Whelan’s Tavern. She then worked for the Grand Hotel in Cape May for 44 years as a housekeeper. She loved the beach, going to the casinos in Atlantic City, and was a former member of St. Edmund’s RC Church in Philadelphia and attended St. John of God Church in N Cape May. She is predeceased by her husband Francis Whelan (2012). She is preceded in death by her daughter Joyce Johnson. Dolores is survived by her daughter Elizabeth Johnson, sons Michael Jordan and Franklin Johnson, 6 grandchildren Rochelle (Chris) Daugherty, June Reilly (Craig), Charles Leve (Jennifer), Amber Johnson, Chelsea Rucker (Austin), and Leslie Calebrese, and 7 great grandchildren Abagail Miller, Lucas Rucker, Giavanna Leve, Isabella Leve, Kenzie Reilly, Jahnnie Seanz and Jordan Seanz. Services will be private. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

