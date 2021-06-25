GUARINI, HENRY O.

Henry O. Guarini, 88, of Sea Isle City, NJ, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at his family’s residence in Sea Isle City. He was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Henry and Josephine Cinelli Guarini. Upon his retirement, he moved to the shore in 2009 and enjoyed the time with his family.Mr. Guarini was employed at N.W. Ayer and Son, New York City and Al Paul Lefton & Associates, Philadelphia as creative director and vice president. He was an artist and illustrator. Every year he went to Provincetown, MA to paint his watercolor portfolio. He was also an associate professor and teacher at the Philadelphia College of Art.Mr. Guarini was a member of St. Joseph’s R.C. Church in Sea Isle City and sang in the choir. He was also a member and volunteer of the Sea Isle City Historical Society and Museum. He enjoyed model trains and the Phillies and was known for his storytelling and dancing at the family gatherings.Mr. Guarini is survived by his son and his wife, Gregory and Michaelyn (Gallagher) Guarini; his grandson, Thomas Henry Guarini; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Inverso Guarini; and his siblings, Jerry, Marie, and Rita.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s R.C. Church, 4308 Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
