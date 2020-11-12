Rosemary Eldon McBride, 93, of Elizabethtown, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Masonic Village where she was a resident since September 2015. Rosemary was born at home on Arlington Avenue, Drexel Hill, PA to the late Percival and Mary Hodges Salvesen. She was preceded in death by her beloved brother, John, and grandson, Michael.Rosemary was the wife of the late William A.C. Eldon with whom she shared 50 years of marriage and the late Daniel J. McBride with whom she shared 10 years of marriage. Rosemary will be lovingly missed by her seven children, Mary Sue Eldon (Ted Simpson), Diane Powell (Larry), Bill (Beth), Cathy Stark (Pete), Mike (Mary), Tom (Sonya), and Bob (Jenn); ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Cynthia Macauley; and her seven McBride stepchildren and their families, with whom she shared a very special bond.Rosemary earned an Associate Degree from Drexel Institute of Technology, Philadelphia PA. She worked as a secretary at Philco, Drexel University and Delaware County Memorial Hospital. After “retiring” to Sea Isle City NJ in 1985 with Bill, Rosemary worked as a school secretary at St. Joseph’s Elementary School and Bishop McHugh Regional Catholic School.Bill’s career led them to live in many places, starting in Quarryville PA; then on to West Chester PA; Kings Mountain NC; Drexel Hill PA; Walpole NH; Drexel Hill PA; Tonawanda NY; and Malvern PA, before finally returning as long-time residents of Drexel Hill in 1967. She was a parishioner of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Drexel Hill and later at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sea Isle City, where she was a devoted volunteer, sang in the choir, and was active with the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. Rosemary was a former member of the Main Line Power Squadron with the family boat “O Buoy,” of which the family has many cherished memories. She also loved to travel, was an avid crossword puzzler, and treasured time spent with friends and family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rosemary will be remembered by all for her kind, loving and giving spirit.A memorial service and interment at the Cape May County Veteran’s Cemetery will be held at a later date at the convenience of family. Memorial gifts may be made to: Masonic Village Employee Appreciation Fund, Masonic Villages, c/o Human Resources, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown PA 17022; St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 126 44th St., Sea Isle City, NJ 08243; or visit MasonicVillages.org for online giving.
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Wildwood School District Pays $400K to Settle Claim
- Dead Humpback Whale Found in Townsend's Inlet
- County Reports 31 New COVID-19 Cases
- County Reports 39 New COVID-19 Cases
- County Reports 33 New COVID-19 Cases
- County Reports 34 New COVID-19 Cases
- Unofficial Results for Nov. 3 General Election
- New Rules to Indoor Dining, Youth Sports Imposed to Smother Virus’ Comeback
- Man Wanted for Robbery May be Lurking in South Jersey, FBI Says
- County Reports 20 New COVID-19 Cases
Videos
- Cape May - Hoping one of the first things the new council does is to see that the Soldiers and Sailors monument at Columbia and Gurney streets is finally completed.
- North Wildwood - With the coming of winter I thought I should have my garden hose and outdoor shower pipes turned off and drained of water. The rest of my house would be fine as I live there year around. The plumber...
- North Cape May - Hooray! Cape May County really delivered for Van Drew and all Republicans from Trump on down. The turnout in CMC put Van Drew over the top. Hallelujah!!
- Sea Isle City - Make me a channel of your peace. Where there is hatred let me bring your love. Our country is filled with people who are unhappy about things that really won't affect their lives very much, yet...
- North Cape May - I have always noticed that daily Covid cases are listed, So WHY are the recovery rates NOT LISTED??? Yes, lets keep the mass hysteria going and do not give the people a sense of hope!!!