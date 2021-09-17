CUNNINGHAM, MARJORIE S.

Marjorie S. Cunningham. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved friend and Aunt, Marjorie S. Cunningham. She was 86. Born in Rio Grande, New Jersey to the late Charles and Mable Robbins Cunningham. She was the youngest of five, all of whom remained extremely close throughout their lifetimes.Marjorie was predeceased by her siblings June (Honorable George) Francis, Gordon “Sonny” (Liz) Cunningham, Ricksom “Babe” (Alice) Cunningham, Betty (Robert) Overington, her nephews Don (Patty) Jones, Robert Cunningham, great nephew Randy Cunningham, and her beloved Yorkie, Toto.Aunt Marge was employed at Bell Telephone of Pennsylvania for many years before retiring to Wildwood Crest, New Jersey. She enjoyed going to the beach, having breakfast at Snuffy’s, going to the casinos, and feeding the neighborhood squirrels. Aunt Marge was an avid reader, oil painter, a good listener, and gave great advice (whether you liked it or not). She loved our Lord, children, and Donald Trump. She also loved to Twitter with the handle @KillerHornet1.Aunt Marge is survived by her nieces Lynne (Matthew) Wassum, Barbara (John) Cassidy, Debbie Thorn, Patti Cunningham, nephews Russell (Kathy) Cunningham, David (Melonie) Overington, her many great and great-great nieces, nephews and cherished friends. Marge will also be deeply missed by her best friend and partner in crime, Patricia Brown.Aunt Marge was a bright light in this world who befriended everyone she met, touching the lives of all she met. She supported numerous charities and local organizations. There was no one more stubborn and opinionated than her, but she told it like it is and we loved her for it. She was everybody’s aunt.“Thank you for being a friend, you’re a pal and a confidant”Visitation on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm at Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home 1201 Central Avenue North Wildwood, NJ 08260 with service at 2:00pm.In lieu of flowers, donations in Aunt Marge’s name may be made to Saint Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, or your local animal shelter.ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Body Found in Whitesboro ID’d as Missing 18-year-old
- Cape May Scraps Early End to Outdoor Dining Flexibility
- Court House Man Charged for Assaulting Minor on Crest Beach
- Police Nab 4 for Aggravated Assault, Robbery in Cape May
- Handgun Recovered After Home Invasion Robbery Investigation in Wildwood
- Indictments Filed Sept. 7
- 4 Die From Covid; RT Drops Below 1.0
- Body Found in Whitesboro Believed to be Missing 18-year-old
- Cape May Settles Litigation with Lifeguard
- Man Wanted for Sex Assault Remains at Large, Police Say
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Swainton - I have read some comments about mail delivery in Middle Township..I am very happy with my mail delivery in Swainton..Been here for 21years and my mail service has been Excellent and not one complaint.
- Ocean City - Spout Off used to be interesting, until the “ moderator “ decided to censor any reference that implied an approval for Trump. Just like the fake news, Conservatives are not allowed an opinion....
- Ocean City - To the spouter from cape may county who said if your pro life you should adopt. Why should pro life people adopt someone else,s baby. When a man and woman have sex and the woman gets pregnant, thats...
- Villas - To the person with neighbors yelling over their yappy dogs all day. Don't tell them to put those dogs in their backyard. I am their backyard neighbor!
- West Cape May - Thank you Robin H. from Shoprite for sending my son's lost license to him at our home, along with a very nice note. How nice it is to have good, honest people like you in our community!