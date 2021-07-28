NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WHITAKER, BETTY RAE, 85, of South Dennis, July 26, 2021. She worked at Woodbine Developmental Center as Payroll Supervisor.

