WHITAKER, BETTY RAE, 85, of South Dennis, July 26, 2021. She worked at Woodbine Developmental Center as Payroll Supervisor.
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Vessel Comes Ashore in N. Wildwood
- N. Wildwood Residents Cite ‘Violent Attacks,’ Seek Solutions
- WATCH: Coast Guard Rescues 7 Off Cape May
- Partial Victory in Conviction Appeal
- Lost Fisherman’s Name Added to Memorial
- Indictments Filed July 20
- Arrests Made for Weed Distribution at Court House Smoke Shop
- Camden County Woman Stole Oil Tanker Truck Found in Wildwood, Police Say
- Stone Harbor Police, Prosecutor’s Office Probe Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
- Fire Destroys Portion of Villas Home
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- North Wildwood - I was recently approached by a “Karen” while walking my dog on the street, apparently according her her, it’s racist for my Chihuahua to wear a sombrero? Is this ever gonna end???
- Lower Township - I'm saddened to see two local businesses cashing in. First, a bagel shop where I picked up a few bagels. The auto receipt shows in large letters "add a 15, 20 or 25% tip" while the...
- Stone Harbor - Please stop screaming that the Public Works employees are not making enough money. While salary is one factor, which is being worked on, maybe a larger examination is needed, i.e. leadership and how...
- CMCH - So Stone Harbor is buying property in Middle Township to house their DPW facilities, equipment and personnel. How pretentious. Another property in Middle Township off of the tax rolls. We are getting...
- Cape May Court House - Dear cylist who decided to use my back yard as a urinal as you rode your fancy bike around our county: if your bladder is so bad, ride by your home. Stuff like this is why we don’t like you. At all...