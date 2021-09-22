Carol A. McCullough, age 77 of Villas, NJ passed away in her home on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Carol was born in Chester, PA and moved to Southwest Philadelphia where she raised her family before retiring to Villas, NJ. She spent most of her professional career in Training and Development at the Philadelphia Electric Company (PECO), and later worked at Captain Mey's Inn and the Mid Atlantic Center for the Arts (MAC). She was an avid gardener, and enjoyed playing pinochle and bridge with her many friends. She was preceded in death by her son Thomas, sister Eleanor Korab and brother Robert Olejniczak. She is survived by her loving children; Karen (James), Michael (Diane), Nancy, Patrick (Lori), Daniel (Nancy), and Kathleen (Christopher), 15 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021 at St. John of God, 680 Townbank Rd., North Cape May, NJ 08204; calling time from 10-11AM, Mass – 11:00 AM.www.evoyfuneralhome.com.
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Pennsylvania Woman Sues Morey's Piers
- Harbor Freight Tools Coming to Rio Grande
- Court House Man Charged for Assaulting Minor on Crest Beach
- Police Nab 4 for Aggravated Assault, Robbery in Cape May
- Rio Entertainment Complex Advances
- Cape May Councilman Guilty of Stalking, Contempt
- Indictments Filed Sept. 14
- 3 Residents Die from Covid; County Reports Drop in RT
- Saint Mary by-the-Sea Closes with Ritual of Thanks, Blessing
- Bicyclist Struck by Motor Vehicle in Middle; Driver Arrested
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Cape May - Why do I have to find out from a school website that there are multiple cases of Covid cases? LCMR should be sending out emails or robocalls to parents in the district. Some parents may not care...
- Cape May City - To the Mayor and City Council of Cape May. You stated No Tolerance for illegal acts. You now have a councilman pleading guilty of his charges. Your words mean nothing. Actions speak volumes. If...
- West Cape May - Mr. Bezaire:Resignation will be the right thing. Advocates for women’s rights will be visiting council meetings shortly to expose your antics.
- Cape May - Watching the gentleman question a resolution at the Cape May council led me to believe the mayor wants complete control of the city. I thought there is a time of 48 hours prior to a public meeting...
- Stone Harbor - Could someone who has lived or owned property in Stone Harbor for the last 30 years explain the old town. I have owned property since 1989 and have watched the town move with the times. Big houses...