Carol A. McCullough, age 77 of Villas, NJ passed away in her home on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Carol was born in Chester, PA and moved to Southwest Philadelphia where she raised her family before retiring to Villas, NJ. She spent most of her professional career in Training and Development at the Philadelphia Electric Company (PECO), and later worked at Captain Mey's Inn and the Mid Atlantic Center for the Arts (MAC). She was an avid gardener, and enjoyed playing pinochle and bridge with her many friends. She was preceded in death by her son Thomas, sister Eleanor Korab and brother Robert Olejniczak. She is survived by her loving children; Karen (James), Michael (Diane), Nancy, Patrick (Lori), Daniel (Nancy), and Kathleen (Christopher), 15 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021 at St. John of God, 680 Townbank Rd., North Cape May, NJ 08204; calling time from 10-11AM, Mass – 11:00 AM.www.evoyfuneralhome.com.

