Murdock J. “Bruds” McDonald Jr. age 82 of Villas, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 18, 2020 at his home. He was a Cape May Co. resident for the past 20 years and formerly resided in the Bridesburg Section of Philadelphia, PA. Bruds was a retired commercial driver and had worked for Overnight Transportation out of Bensalem, PA. In later years he had worked part-time for the Cape May Lewes Ferry and the Lower Twp. MUA.He served his country in the US Army during the Cold War era. Bruds was a member of the DAV, Chapter 44 of Del Haven, Villas Fishing Club, Greater Cape May Elks Lodge #2839, VFW Post 5343 in Villas and a social member of the K of C hall in Erma. He enjoyed his family, the beach, dancing, fishing and darts. Bruds was a diehard Phila. Eagles fan. He is preceded in death by his parents, Murdock and Elizabeth McDonald and an older brother George. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Dorothy; six children, Kimberly (Joe) Stahl, Lisa (Art) Williams, Kathy (John) Lovett, Nancy (Mike) Falcone, Laurie McDonald and James (Desirée) McDonald; his siblings Donald McDonald and Anne Harris. Bruds also leaves 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 AM, Friday September 25, 2020 at St. John Neumann Parish/ St. John of God Church, 680 Townbank Road, North Cape May. There will be no calling time. Private burial will be held on a later date at the Cape May Co. Veterans Cemetery, Cape May Court House. In lieu of flowers Contributions in his memory may be made to DAV Chapter 44, 1010 Bayshore Road, Del Haven NJ 08251. Condolences will be received atwww.EvoyFuneralHome.com
