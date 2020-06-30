NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Charles W. Kennedy, Jr., age 82 of Villas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He is survived by his beloved and devoted wife of 58 years Margaret C. (nee Torpey); children Christian A. Kennedy (Kimberly); Margaretrose Kennedy; and Dawn Marie Kennedy-Little (James); grandchildren Stephen, Michelle, Courtney, Bridget and Erin; cousin Joe Gartland; numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews; and his two loyal cats Kennedy and Boots. Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, the memorial service scheduled for Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Our Lady Star of the Sea R.C. Church will be private. The family requests donations be made in Chalie’s honor to the Cape May County Animal Welfare Society, 40 Route 47 South, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210.www.EvoyFuneralHome.com

