Charles W. Kennedy, Jr., age 82 of Villas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He is survived by his beloved and devoted wife of 58 years Margaret C. (nee Torpey); children Christian A. Kennedy (Kimberly); Margaretrose Kennedy; and Dawn Marie Kennedy-Little (James); grandchildren Stephen, Michelle, Courtney, Bridget and Erin; cousin Joe Gartland; numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews; and his two loyal cats Kennedy and Boots. Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, the memorial service scheduled for Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Our Lady Star of the Sea R.C. Church will be private. The family requests donations be made in Chalie’s honor to the Cape May County Animal Welfare Society, 40 Route 47 South, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210.www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
