Osman Myron (Bud) Corson Jr. - 92, of Cape May Court House, New Jersey, passed away on June 4, 2021, at Friends Village at Woodstown, Woodstown, NJ. Born in Cape May Court House on August 18, 1928, to the late Osman M. Corson Sr. and Laura Elder Corson, Bud was a lifelong resident of Cape May County, residing for many years in South Seaville before moving to Cape May Court House in 2007. He moved to Woodstown in 2019.After attending Middle Township public schools, he graduated in 1947 from The Peddie School in Hightstown, NJ. He earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering in 1951 from Lehigh University, Bethlehem, PA, and served on active duty in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1954. After his Navy service, he joined his father’s engineering and land surveying firm later known as O. M. Corson and Son Engineering until his retirement in 1990.Bud was active in his local communities: He was a former member of the Cape May Planning Board and Dennis Township Board of Education. He served for a number of years as secretary of the Board of Trustees of Calvary Baptist Church, Ocean View. He was a member and served on the Church Council of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Our Saviour, Stone Harbor.A man of many hobbies, Bud enjoyed sailing, stamp collecting, and gardening. He also had an avid interest in historical research and family genealogy. As a member of Cape May County Historical & Genealogical Society, he served for several years on the Board of Trustees, after which he continued to serve as a volunteer at the Society library. He was also a longtime member of the Wetlands Institute and the Nature Conservancy.Surviving are his beloved wife of nearly 71 years Edith L. (Eberly) Corson, a son Osman M. (Ozzie) Corson III (Vicki Warrenfeltz Corson) of Gainesville, Virginia, and two granddaughters, Laura C. Corson of Hawaii and Emily S. Corson of Colorado. He will be fondly remembered by his cousin Frances (Fran) Camp Hansen, of Woodstown, who was more like a sister to him.The family wishes to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to the staff at Friends Village, and to Brent Robinson and the staff of Ennoble for their compassionate care of Bud, and their assistance to the family.Graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, 2373 Shore Road, Ocean View, NJ. The family requests that masks are worn.Memorial donations may be made to Evangelical Lutheran Church of Our Saviour, Attn: Building and Maintenance, 9212 Third Avenue, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247 or The Cape May County Historical & Genealogical Society, 504 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House, NJ 08246. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
