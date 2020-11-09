MURPHY, RICHARD M.

Richard M. Murphy, a 32-year resident of Cape May, NJ, died at home on November 4, 2020. He was 82 years of age. He was born in New York City on May 21, 1938, the son of the late Vincent and Margaret Murphy. Richard was a devoted husband of 51 years who was a loving, compassionate caregiver who stayed by his wife's side until her passing. Richard was a loving father to his three children and grandfather to his eight grandchildren. Richard was also a devout Catholic and embraced his faith deeply. Richard served his country in the United States Navy. One of Richard’s greatest pleasures was decorating his house for each holiday. He also enjoyed yardwork, playing cards and chess with his grandson Matthew, the beach in the morning, and evenings sitting in the rocking chairs at Congress Hall. He loved his rides on the Cape May Ferry with his wife Eileen, many trips to Charleston, South Carolina and Disney World. Richard also loved to bake and ride his scooter around Cape May. Survivors include his daughter Denise, husband Richard Boyle of Fair Hill, MD and their four children Ric, Holly, Matthew and Emma; His son Richard Murphy, wife Leah, of Monroe, NY and their son Richie; His son Charles Murphy, wife Jean, of Schwenksville, PA and their three children Brianna, Blake, and Charlie. Richard is further survived by his brother Charles Murphy, wife Laurel of Sheridan, WY; his sister Peggy Sullivan of Bronx, NY, and her son Neil; sister-in-law Catherine Cawley of Daytona Beach, FL, as well as several nieces and nephews. His wife Eileen predeceased him. Visitation will be held on Saturday November 14, 2020 from 9am-10am at Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St., Cape May. Mass of Christian Burial will follow and begin at 11am at St. John Of God Church (Parish of St. John Neumann), 680 Town Bank Rd, Cape May. Burial with military honors will follow Mass at St. Mary's Cemetery, Cape May.Info and condolences:spilkerfuneralhome.com
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Unofficial Results for Nov. 3 General Election
- Wildwood School District Pays $400K to Settle Claim
- Avalon Police Charge Suspect for Burglary, Criminal Trespass, Criminal Mischief
- Dead Humpback Whale Found in Townsend's Inlet
- County Reports 32 New COVID-19 Cases
- Murphy OK's 'Nation's Strongest Plastic Bag Ban'
- County Reports 31 New COVID-19 Cases
- County Reports 20 New COVID-19 Cases
- County Reports 24 New COVID-19 Cases
- Upper Man, 69, Dies from COVID-19; 22 New Cases Reported
Videos
- Avalon - Not one week after the election, and Pfizer announces a Covid 19 vaccine effective at the 90% level! Wow....what a play on the public. Watch Biden claim this one. Thank you President Trump for this...
- Swainton - Why do we even have freeholder elections? Is there any doubt of the outcome every time? Democrats shouldn't even bother running a candidate. People here don't deserve a choice if they keep...
- Lower Township - To all Biden supporters who got together and celebrated Biden's "claimed win". When COVID spikes do not blame Trump-your celebrations were super spreader events! Furthermore, when the...
- Avalon - In the 2024 election, it will be the battle of the women. Kamala Harris against Nikki Haley.
- West Wildwood - Wait a minute, if Trump is saying the election was rigged, doesn't that mean it was rigged for all of the Republican senators and congressmen that won too? Should we be questioning VanDrew'...