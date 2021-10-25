KOSTEN, RICHARD WARREN

Richard Warren Kosten, age 91, of Avalon, New Jersey, passed away October 20, 2021. Richard Kosten was born April 20, 1930 at the Harkness Pavilion in New York City. He attended New York City public schools and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business from Long Island University and a Master’s degree in Education from Rutgers University. Richard started his career as an organizer for the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union in Texas and later worked for many years as a senior mediator for the New Jersey Department of Labor. He was an adjunct professor at Rutgers University-Newark and Seton Hall University. He served in the U.S. Navy in the North Atlantic and the Mediterranean. He was married to his wife, Anna Ludwika (Arney) Kosten, for 61 years. Richard was a true family man and was devoted to every one of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Richard was a former president of the Avalon Senior Citizens and a long-time member of the Avalon Yacht Club. He loved sailing, skiing, bicycling, international travel and driving his red Miata on Seven Mile Island. Richard Kosten is survived by his wife, Anna Ludwika Kosten, of Avalon, NJ, his sister Joan (Kosten) Luck of Glendale, WI, his sons David Robert Kosten of Woburn, MA, and Jeffrey Thomas Kosten of Idaho Springs, CO, four grandchildren, Emily Kosten, Sarah Goode, Margaret Kosten, and Greg Flores, and three great-grandchildren Melinda Zipkin, Zoey Zipkin and Avalyn Flores. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Ruth Kosten. A private service for family and friends is being organized by Radzieta Funeral Home, Cape May Court House on Wednesday Oct. 27, 2021. The service will be live streamed at 11:00 a.m. at https://www.facebook.com/radzietafuneralhome/. Please feel free to leave memories and messages for the family on the Radzieta website at www.radzieta.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Helen L. Diller Vacation Home for Blind Children at https://dillerblindhome.org/
