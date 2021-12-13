MORENCY, THOMAS JOSEPH

Thomas Joseph Morency, was born November 2nd, 1938, in National Park, New Jersey, to Alfred and Ida Morency. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy, in the post-Korean war period until the onset of the Vietnam War. He married his sweetheart, Ernestine Giorgetti, on November 5th, 1966. Thomas was employed as a Union Laborer and, later, foreman, for Local 415. During his tenure, Thomas contributed to the construction of the 1900 Boardwalk Condominium on the Wildwood boardwalk, and some of the early and landmark casinos in Atlantic City. While constructing the Trump Taj Mahal Casino, Thomas was proud to have met and regularly shared meals with entrepreneur and future president Donald J. Trump.Thomas and his wife, Ernestine, had three sons: Thomas, Nicholas, and Andrew, and instilled upon him his sense of humor, his devout Roman Catholic faith, and strong work ethic. Thomas enjoyed fishing, hunting, shore life, and camping. He devoted decades of his adult life to the Boy Scouts of America troop 63. He had an interest in outdoor life and instructed youths in wilderness survival and preparedness. Thomas was a master craftsman, and enjoyed working with wood, or performing home improvements. He served the Lord as a Eucharistic minister in his parish of St. Raymond's church in Villas, NJ.Thomas put God and his family above all else. He lived his life as an example to his children of the traits of a responsible man. In later life, Thomas found enjoyment in simple things: spending quality time with his family, reminiscing, or enjoying classic television with his loved ones. After suffering an injury, his health deteriorated, but the staff at Cooper Hospital saved his life. Although his mobility was limited in the final six months of his life, he continued to serve the Lord, in prayer for the entire world. Thomas died peacefully in his sleep on December 9th, 2021, at the age of 83 years, one month, and 7 days. He is survived by his sister Diane, his lovely wife Ernestine, son Nicholas and Nicholas' wife, Vincenza, son Andrew, and grandsons Robert and Joshua Morency, sons of Vincenza and Nicholas. He was surrounded by loved ones until the day he died, and he made a positive impact on countless people throughout his life. A service for Thomas will be held on Wednesday, December 15 at 11am to be held at St. John of God Church, 680 Town Bank Rd., Cape May with visiting 1 hour prior from 10am to 11am. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com

