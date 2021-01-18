After a very full life of giving and helping others, Robert (Bob) Grace of Dennisville, NJ peacefully passed away on Jan 18, 2021 at the age of 77. He is survived by his wife Judith and his 2 sons Jeffrey (Lori) and Timothy (Janie), 4 grandchildren (Missy, Craig, Robin, and Parker) and 3 great-grandchildren (Seth, Axle, and Rayetta). Bob was born and raised in CMCH. After graduating MTHS in 1961, he had a long-decorated career in NJ National Guard, after 30+ years he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. Bob’s hard-working career included 37 years as a telephone repairman for Bell Atlantic/Verizon and 10 years as the Director of Public Works of Dennis Township.One of Bob’s lifelong passions was the Boy Scouts, which dated back to his youth and lasted his whole life. He served in various leadership capacities for Dennisville Pack 56, most notably as Scoutmaster for 17 years. Bob led dozens of Boy Scout trips in the USA as well as to countries such as Australia, Korea, and the Netherlands.Bob was also extremely active in the community. He served as Mayor of Dennisville twice as well as dedicating many years to the Dennis Township Committee and Board of Education. Bob volunteer and held leadership positions with Dennisville United Methodist Church, Dennisville Volunteer Fire Company, Cape May County United Way, Cannon Lodge F&A Masons, Gideons International and was a member of the Red Cross 5 Gallon Club. He also supported 3 mission trips to Kenya, Africa to spread the word of the Lord and show love to those less fortunate among us.Bob loved NASCAR, Phillies, Drum & Bugle Corp, Washington Redskins and the annual Father/Son Budds Creek Motocross race. I can still hear him singing, “Hail to the Redskins…Fight for ol’ DC!”In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bob’s honor to one of the many organizations mentioned above.Services will be on Friday, January 22, 2021. A viewing will be held from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Union Cemetery, South Dennis. Social distancing and masks are required. The cemetery service will be livestreamed on the Radzieta Funeral Home Facebook Page. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
