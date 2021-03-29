SCHULTZ, SHARON A. BOYKIN

Sharon A. Boykin Schultz, 66, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her mother, Lois Boykin of Cape May; a brother, William Boykin of Hampton, Virginia; husband Kerry Schultz of Savannah, Ga; daughters Nicole Ramirez of Morgan City, La; Lori Lybarger of Cape May; Ashley Vassel of New York City; and five beautiful grandchildren. Sharon loved being outdoors, boating, camping, gardening, playing with her three Yorkies, going for motorcycle rides, and spending time at her cabin in Blue Ridge, Ga. Memorial services will be held at Cold Spring Presbyterian Cemetery at 11:30 on April 23, followed by a Celebration of Life at Aleathea’s Restaurant.

