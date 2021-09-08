PORTO, LOUIS MICHAEL

Louis Michael Porto, 88, of Rio Grande, NJ departed this life August 28, 2021. He was born May 8, 1933 in Philadelphia, PA.Lou was a chef, a coach and teacher of Culinary Arts. He loved teaching the children of the Special Services School District. However his best loves were his family about whom he is most proud.He was predeceased by his parents and his son, Louis Jr. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Gloria (Alfano), and his children: The Honorable John C. Porto and his wife Lisa; Michael A. Porto; and Rochelle A. Porto, also special needs teacher; his grandchildren: Alycia Solecki and her husband John, and Christopher Porto, and Laura Porto; and great grandchild: Ryann Rose Solecki.Special thanks to the Staff at Crest Haven Nursing Home for their compassionate care for Lou in his final days. The leader of the band is gone. He will be greatly missed.Mass Of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on September 27, 2021 at Saint John Neumann Parish, Saint John Of God Church, 680 Town Bank Road, North Cape May, NJ 08204, where visitation will be 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cape May County Special Services School District, 148 Crest Haven Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210, or Cape May County Technical High School, 188 Crest Haven Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210, or a charity of one’s choice.www.radzieta.com
