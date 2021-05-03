GRAY, JOHN M.

John M. Gray, age 70, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021. John was born in Philadelphia, PA. He was formerly of Lansdowne, PA and a North Cape May resident since 1995.John served in the US Navy before working for the United States Postal Service. He was a postal worker at several locations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. He was a volunteer firefighter at Lansdowne Fire Department and the Erma Fire Department. He was a member of the Erma Knights of Columbus and volunteered at St. John Neumann Parish. He enjoyed fishing, Scottish and military history and spending time with his grandchildren.John is predeceased by his father; John Gray, his two brothers, Mark and Paul. He was a devoted care giver to his wife, Ellen D. Gray, before her death in September, 2020. He is survived by his mother; Constance Gray, his sons; John J. (Beth) Gray and Brian (Erica) Gray and his grandchildren; JP, Nolan, Zoey and Donovan.Services for John will be held at 11am on Thursday, May 6, at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., North Cape May where friends may call from 10am to 11am. Interment will be held immediately following the service at the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Donations in John's memory can be made to the Love of Linda Cancer Fund, PO Box 1053, Wildwood, NJ 08260 and condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
