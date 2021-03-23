August 25, 1938 –March 21, 2021Joe Boylan was on a mission… To touch lives and carve his name in as many hearts as time and his deep faith in God would permit.From his early life in Reisterstown, Maryland to Washington, the Banks of the Old Raritan, the land of the Greyhounds, the beaches of Stone Harbor… and onto broadcast booth, Joe devoted himself to the service to others.A son, brother, husband, father, teacher, coach, mentor ...Joe Boylan was most of all.... FRIEND...to all whose lives he touched.A tireless advocate, Joe was positive, reassuring, always reaching out with his gentle spirit, selfless devotion and wisdom. The beauty of Joe’s life is the legacy he leaves.... a gift that keeps unwrapping to those whose lives he touched.Joe had a deep sense of history.... He loved to travel: Especially to his beloved Ireland where he dreamed of dual citizenship and a thatched cottage by the banks of the River Moy.For those of us who knew him, it was his draw towards people and his love and need to connect with them that was his constant, determined destination. He was a counselor, always with a sound sought after advice. And oh, the stories he shared. He loved to tell them. Never one to sit long in the stands, Joe was always up, seeking out, mingling, cheering on others. This was his passion......PEOPLE.Joe’s life cannot be mentioned without speaking of his beloved sport ...Basketball…a game that opened a world of life’s lessons to Joe and all those young people he touched.He often noted… That he never worked a day in his life. And he didn’t. He was too busy having fun, helping others along the way.His life must have appeared to come full circle, as he spent his last week court side, at his grandson Jake’s MAAC tournament in Atlantic City. There he was looking at a reflection of himself .... a star in the making ........ A young man… So much like his Poppy...... Jake....kind, gentle, and a heck of a player...learning the lessons Joe exemplified....and being elevated just by his Poppy’s presence.And there Joe Boylan stands.....court side.....cheering us on.......And wishing us all.....A GRAND AND GLORIOUS DAY. …Joe has slipped the Surly bonds of earth to touch the face of God: a bother to no one in death as in life…an inspiration and cheerleader to us all.Joe is survived by his loving wife, Molly of 52 years, his sister Patsy (Jack) Rowley, brother Charles (Connie) Boylan, his daughter Heather (Dave) Wojcik, his grandson Jake Wojcik and many loving nieces and nephews.Family and Friends will be received at St. Brendan the Navigator Parish, St. Paul’s Church, 99th Street and Third Avenue, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247 on Friday March 26, 2021 from 5-8 pm.Mass will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 10:30 am. Due to Covid restrictions the church is only at half capacity. The mass will be streamed live on the Radzieta Funeral Home Facebook page.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Loyola University Maryland’s Greyhounds Athletics Fund by visiting our website (Loyola.edu.give). Once on the site, you can then designate your gift to the Greyhounds Athletics Fund and select the “Honorary Gift” option. If paying by check or money order, make your check or money order payable to Loyola University Maryland - Greyhounds Athletics Fund, and mail it to: Athletics Development, Loyola University Maryland, 4501 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21210In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Rutgers University Men’s Basketball by visiting our website (https://giving.scarletknights.com/campaigns/mens-basketball-303866#/) or if paying by check or money order, make your check or money order payable to Rutgers University Foundation, and mail it to: Accounting Department Rutgers University Foundation, P.O. Box 193, New Brunswick, NJ 08903-0193Due to Covid restrictions and safety we have decided to have a celebration of life for Joe at a later date. Please stay tuned.We care about everyone’s health and safety so please do what works best for you, Joe will feel your presence whether near or far. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cape May to Ban Marijuana Smoking on Public Property
- Indictments Filed March 16
- OC Man Threatened Van Drew and Family, Congressman Says
- N. Wildwood to Allow Dogs on Beaches in Summer
- Enhanced SNAP Benefits to Continue in March
- ‘Sami’s Law’ Signs Installed Throughout N. Wildwood
- Middle Still Supports Medical Marijuana Facility
- Father Claims Autistic Son Beaten at Woodbine Center
- Open Alcohol Consumption Extended in Cape May
- Lower Woman Dies from Covid; 34 New Cases Reported
Videos
- Sea Isle City - The mayor of Sea Isle has obtained a special exception to allow pets onto the beaches until 5/1.( it was formerly 3/15 in an agreement made with NJ Fish and game.) I don’t know why we have to subject...
- Sea Isle City - Now the Herald is going to publish a bunch of nonsense about global warming. Just look out the window...plenty of water I see. Oceans are not drying up as some will have you believe. Wind mills and...
- Tuckahoe - The problem at the southern border isn't solved with excessive leniency or excessive harshness, recent history will tell you that. Also, treating the problem at the border is only treating the...
- Wildwood - Where is Wildwood getting $ 378,113.00 dollars for Police Vehicles --Various Electronic and Emergency equipment and ADA improvements at the Police Department. Coming out of a Pandemic year with...
- Middle - Here is what drives me crazy! People who review recipes without actually making the dish. They give it 5 stars and say stuff like "that looks good". Also, people on Amazon who give products...