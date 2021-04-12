TOMASSI, STEPHEN L., 92, of Wildwood. He served in the US Army.
- Villas - Biden is attempting to keep states from being allowed to lower taxes. He’s probably going to tax us to death to pay for the crisis he caused at the southern border, and to fund whatever else he has...
- Sea Isle City - It looks like a lot of the trees that were planted along JFK are dead. It will look nice once they are replaced.
- North Cape May - Now we’re finding out that there may be more long term effects from the Covid-vaccines. How come the Biden administration isn’t warning people about the possible long term consequences of getting...
- North Wildwood - Planned parenthood performed 354,871 abortions in 2020. They received over $618,100,000 in federal money. President Biden wants to give more of our tax dollars to support abortion. This is outrageous...
- Del Haven - Last night Trump pledged his commitment to the Republican Party to help it win majorities in the House and Senate in 2022. He told people to send money directly to him, and not the "real"...