BLATTNER, WILLIAM ROBERT

William Robert Blattner, age 89, passed away November 2, 2021 in Chattanooga, TN. Formerly of Cape May, NJ and West Palm Beach, FL. Career included Navy, Police Officer and Mail truck driver. Survived by daughter Penny Weaver (Skip), son Michael Blattner (Lisa), 3 grandchildren and 6 great- grandchildren. Preceded by father Robert Hughes Blattner, mother Frances Birtton Vanaman and sisters Shirley Bailey, Sally Nettle. Service private. Condolences include a donation to the American Cancer Society of your local food bank

To plant a tree in memory of WILLIAM BLATTNER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

