Christina Nerantzis Staikos, 64, of Cape May Court House, NJ, was born on January 3, 1957 in the “Garden State” Victoria, Australia. On December 4, 1972, she arrived in America having immigrated with her parents and the two brothers. They settled in Wildwood, New Jersey, also a Garden State. After graduating from Wildwood High School in the mid-70s, Christina worked in the family restaurant business until she met her future husband, Vasilis Staikos. They were married in November 1994, and soon there after moved to Granville, New York. There they operated the Granville House Of Pizza for many years. They made a move to Manchester Center, Vermont, famous as a shopping mecca. Christina worked in retail for many years, making many friends of her colleagues. In April 2021, after a year of Covid restrictions and economic turmoil, Christina was diagnosed with late-stage cancer. Knowing that she had terminal cancer, her desire was to relocate to her family home in Cape May Court House, New Jersey to live the remainder of her life and to be buried near her parents. She passed on August 20, 2021. August 20 is noteworthy as it was the day that her mother passed three years earlier in 2018.Christina is survived by her brothers Perry and Nick who were constantly by her side. She died peacefully knowing that she was loved and cared for in her last days. Funeral services will be held at Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 321 Saint Demetrios Ave, North Wildwood, NJ 08260 on Thursday, August 26 with viewing from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. and service beginning at 11:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest in the Baptist Cemetery, Cape May Court House, New Jersey. Condolences atwww.radzieta.com
