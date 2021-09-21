NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

O'NEILL, LEO FRANCIS, 88, of Ocean View, September 18, 2021. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War.

