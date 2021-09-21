O'NEILL, LEO FRANCIS, 88, of Ocean View, September 18, 2021. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War.
- Wildwood - Trump lost the election, he bankrupted at least three of his businesses, he has been married three times, impeached twice, was involved with a porn star, has a spray tan and blond hair in his 70s and...
- Middle Township - People say some stupid things online, but in a world with 4.7 billion internet users and only 86,400 seconds in a day, I’m thankful things aren’t stupider.
- Wildwood - West Wildwood is looking to hire a business administrator. They have a man living there who has the experience they are looking for. He worked in Wildwood for years as their administrator which is a...
- Wildwood - The situation along the Texas border seems to be getting worse. Now there is an influx of Haitians many are being detained and rapidly deported. Why just the Haitians? If our president can't...
- Upper Township - Am I reading the story right that if Congress doesn’t raise the federal debt limit that those who will be affected are those collecting social security and the veterans? Because they find ways to...