HOY, ANN BOYD

Ann Boyd Hoy, 91, of Cape May Courthouse, NJ was resting peacefully at home and passed of natural causes on July 24th, 2021.Ann was born October 17, 1929 in Wilmington, DE to Charles & Elizabeth Boyd. She attended the original Tatanal School in Wilmington and was married to Arthur M. Sells II of Madison, WI from 1950-56 and then to Bernard J. Hoy of Stone Harbor, NJ from 1964 to 1980. She served as Accounting Manager at B.J. Stores of Stone Harbor 1977-1991.Best known for her grace, poise, and sense of humor, she was a cheerleader in life, giving unconditional support and love to family and friends. A lover of animals, she rescued countless cats.Ann is survived by one sister, Jean Boyd Taylor, sons Arthur Sells III, David Hoy, and daughters Susan Hoy, Georgene Luttmann, Elizabeth Furcolo, and eleven grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.A Memorial service will occur proximate to Thanksgiving. The family will post time and place of the service in the beginning of November. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Ocean City Humane Society.

