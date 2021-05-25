BARRETT, DALE S., 79, of Ocean City, May 22, 2021.
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- CMCo Detective Charged with Conducting Unauthorized Investigation into Crash Involving Relative
- Indictments Filed May 18
- Weed Laws Sweep County; Know the Rules This Summer
- NJ to Lift Indoor Mask Mandate, Other Covid-related Restrictions
- ‘Ghost Gun’ Recovered After Wildwood Boardwalk Fight; 1 Arrested
- CORRECTED: Clem Mulligan Sports Complex Contract Tabled
- Middle Adopts Shopping Cart Containment Ordinance
- Patience Sought Amid ‘Employment Crisis’
- Narcotic Production Facility Discovered at Wildwood Apartment Building
- CMCo Reports 3 Covid-related Deaths May 22
Videos
- Stone Harbor - Dangerous, toxic water in Stone Harbor for days? Didn't all of Public Works just get an across the board 15% raise? Will the Director of Public Works be returning this money to Stone Harbor ?
- Rio Grande - Where is Middle Township code enforcement for Rio Grande. The old motel located on Rt. 47 looks like they haven’t cut their weeds since last year. What an eyesore for Memorial Day weekend. Thanks...
- Cape May - Re: The Dennis Township comment on why do people let their children drive golf carts in the campgrounds? Answer. Because they can.
- Avalon - Thank you, President Biden and the Biden administration: For appointing Deb Haaland as Secretary of The Interior, the first person descended from North America's Indigenous people to serve in a...
- North Wildwood - In school the student is right the teachers are wrong. On the street, punks and bullies are right, the cops are wrong. In sports everyone gets picked for the team and gets a trophy even if they are a...