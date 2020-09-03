On Monday, August 31st, 2020, Charles "Sonny" Dodson passed away. Charles, "grandpa" was married to Isadora “Dora” Dodson in 1961 and is survived by his best friend and wife. Charles will leave his legacy through his 3 children, Teresa Head (Randy), Pam Marroquin(Tony), and Ronnie Dodson (Christina). Grandpa's legacy will continue through his 6 grandchildren: Benjamin, Tabatha, Anthony, Courtney, Gabrielle, Ashlynn and 7 great grandchildren: Brooklynne, Addyson, Dawson, Emmerysn, Randi, Ferrison, and Hadlea Ann.Charlie was born in Pennsylvania in 1937 and raised in New Jersey to Pervy and Vivian Dodson. When he turned 19 he began service for his country, first in the Marines and then in the Army for a combined service of 25 years. Charlie and Dora made their home in Killeen after his retirement from the Army where Charlie worked on base at Ft. Hood, as a civil service director of logistics for another 25 years. During his time in Killeen, Charlie was usually found coaching sporting events for his children and grandchildren at the Boys and Girls Club. If he wasn't coaching Sonny loved to fish, hunt, garden in his backyard, spend time with his family and dogs. Sonny also found a new hobby late in life finding joy in online computer games. During Charlie and Dora’s retirement they spent many of their “golden years” traveling the US visiting friends and seeing the historical sites.Charlie was a selfless, God fearing man who could be viewed as stubborn but only because he loved his wife and family so much. He always did his best to never miss a sporting or special event for his family and always made it his mission to make everyone feel special. He was an active member of St. Andrew's Methodist Church where he was found every Sunday singing praises to the Lord. His family knows he is singing loud with the angels above.A celebration of life will be held for Charlie at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights, Texas on Friday, Sept 4th, 2020 at 10AM. Military burial activities will follow at Killeen Memorial. Visitations will be held Thursday Sept 3rd from 6-8pm at Heritage Funeral Home.
