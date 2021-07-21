Jeri Holmes age 74 of Villas, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021 at her home. An area resident for 14 years and formerly of Baltimore, MD, Jeri was a self-employed aerobics instructor. She enjoyed running and training, and was a member of Calvary Chapel. She is predeceased by her parents, John and Geraldine Benjes. Jeri is survived by her husband of 14 years, Bruce, son James Lears, and 1 granddaughter. A memorial service will be held at 11am on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., N. Cape May; a viewing will be held one hour prior to service from 10am – 11am. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
