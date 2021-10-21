STOCKTON, VICTORIA LYNN

Victoria Lynn Stockton, 20, of Villas New Jersey, passed away on October 19th, 2021. Victoria, lovingly known as Vic, was born on December 5th, 2000. Victoria was wild, stubborn, funny, genuine, and extremely kind. Victoria was always willing to help anyone in need. She enjoyed being outdoors and going on any adventure that came her way. The world will be an emptier place without her smile and laughter in it. Those lucky enough to have been loved by Victoria will forever hold her memory close. Victoria is survived and greatly missed by her mother and father, Dorothy and Edward Stockton, and her younger siblings, Jessica and Eddie Stockton. She also leaves behind many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless wonderful friends.A viewing for Victoria will be held at Evoy Funeral Home in North Cape May, NJ on October 26th between 1 pm and 3 pm with a service to follow. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
