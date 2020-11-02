LYON, HELEN MARIE (PRETTYMAN)

Helen Marie Lyon, (Prettyman), age 95, having fulfilled her destiny on earth, has joyfully gone on to be reunited with departed loved ones who await her, on October 31, 2020. She enjoyed the rewards of having a large and loving family and a host of friends, working in her garden, writing poems and stories and signing. Helen was employed at the Cape May County Vocational School and retired her position as Secretary to the Vice Principal in 1983. She will be remembered as one of the singers on Sunday evenings at the Villas VFW 5343.She is predeceased by her children’s father, Loren (Pete) Prettyman, and their beloved son “Pete”. Helen is also predeceased by her devoted husband of 32 years, Vernon (Bud) Lyon, brothers Chuck and Ron, and sisters Patsy and Joyce. She is survived by her five children Cheryl Prettyman, James Prettyman, Michael Prettyman (late wife Kim), Kathleen Mounts, and Gary Prettyman, daughter-in-law Chris Prettyman, 12 grandchildren and 15 grandchildren. Also surviving are her sister Doris, many special nieces and nephews, and long-time companion, the late Anthony Sbarra.Services for Helen will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Helens memory to Villas VFW Post 5343, 6 E. Delaware Parkway, Villas, NJ 08251. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

