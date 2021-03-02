NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Darlene Joan Gugel (Snyder), 77, went peacefully into the arms of Jesus 02-27-2021 surrounded by her loving family after a valiant battle with dementia. Born in Philadelphia, Darlene later met and married the love of her life, Donald, and they enjoyed 51 years together. She is survived by sister Dawn Wendorf, three children, Terri (Steve, children Sara & Kent) of Hershey Pa, Stacey (Chris, children Emily & Kelsea) of Cape May Court House, and Donald Jr (Connie, children Katie, Max & Abbey) of Charleston SC, and is pre-deceased by daughter Tuesday Hess, and brother Carl and her mother Caroline. Darlene is survived by 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, and numerous loved nieces and nephews. After retiring from US Post Office, Rio Grande NJ, where she worked for over 20 years, Darlene enjoyed traveling, friends and most of all her being with her family. Services for Darlene will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or www.alz.org. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

To plant a tree in memory of DARLENE GUGEL as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.