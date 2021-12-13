GROSSE, FREDERICK C.

Frederick C. Grosse, 89, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away December 11, 2021. He was born in Greensboro, NC to the late William and Sadie Grosse. Fred served in the US Marines during the Korean Conflict. He went on to work as the Athletic Director and gym teacher for Middle Township High School. While at Middle he coached the football team to 4 championships and in 2020 was inducted into the Middle Township High School Hall of Fame.Fred is survived by his wife Ruth; children: Cindy Grosse, Chris Grosse, Fred Grosse, Marcy Harms, Michael Douglass, and Kathy Douglass; as well as 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Along with his parents, he is predeceased by brothers Bill and Ed.Funeral services will be Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Viewing will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Service will start at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Seaville United Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Fred’s name to the Middle Township High School Football Program, 300 East Atlantic Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
