MARRINER, JOSEPH T. SR.

Joseph T. Marriner, Sr., 90, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Born on February 12, 1931 in Philadelphia to the late Odis and Margaret Thompson Marriner, he came to New Jersey as a child.Joe went to Middle Township Schools. After high school, he joined the Marines, where he was a rifle instructor in Parris Island, SC. He made a lot of friends and was the only one with a car. He took the other guys home on leave. He owned Marriner Contracting since 1956.Joe is survived by the mother of his children, Gladys; his sons, Joseph Jr. (Barbara) and Kevin Sr.; his daughters, Jan Webb (Tom) and Cathy Kozak (Marty); his grandchildren, Kristy Webb, Sean Kozak, Tim, Lisa, and Tiffany Marriner, and Kevin Marriner, Jr. (Jutharat); his three great grandchildren; his sister, Margaret “Peggy” Bailey (Elwood); and his favorite dog, Sammy. He was predeceased by his two sons, Steven and Kenneth Marriner; his brothers, Frank, Charlie, Bobby, and Billy; and his sister, Elizabeth Acevedo.Viewing will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House with his funeral service beginning at 12:00 p.m. Casual dress is requested by the family. Interment will be in Cold Spring Presbyterian Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Cape May County Animal Shelter, 110 Shelter Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
