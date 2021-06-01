HICKMAN, ANNE M.

Anne M. Hickman, 81, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away May 31, 2021. She was born in Camden, NJ and later worked in customer service for Wawa Markets in Cape May Court House. Anne played organ for many of the local Catholic parishes and taught line dancing at the Cape May County Vo-Tech School. She was predeceased by her husband John H. Hickman, her son Edward Hickman, and brothers Joe and Dick Longstreet.Anne is survived by her children: John, Keith, and Sandi; sister Sylvia Palombo; and many grandchildren.Services will be Friday, June 4, 2021 at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

