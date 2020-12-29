NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Mark Joseph Burke, age 52, of Wildwood Crest, NJ passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 26, 2020. Mark was born December 21, 1968 in South Philadelphia, PA. He was a graduate of Wildwood Catholic High School and earned a Bachelors degree in History at Flagler College in St. Augustine, FL. He was employed as the Manager for the Olympic Restaurant, Wildwood Crest, NJ.Mark was an active member and served as an usher at The Assumption Catholic Church. He enjoyed walks on the boardwalk and was a connoisseur of Macks, Sam’s and Jumbo’s pizza. He was a loving and devoted member to his family and enjoyed every memorable moment he had spent with them, especially their vacations. He is remembered most for his kind hearted demeanor, friendly conversations, and his enthusiasm for the lottery.Lovingly remembered and survived by his Mother, Kathleen Burke. Brothers: Jack (Alice), Brian (Claire) and Craig (Heather). Nieces and nephews: Logan (God Son), Ethan, Kelsey (Tom) and Tommy. Great nephews: Cooper and Callan.Mark is preceded in death by his Father, John (Jack) Patrick Burke, nephew Baby John Patrick Burke and comforting companions Schnitzel and Simon.Visitation will be from 10:00-10:45am on Monday, January 4, 2021 at The Assumption Catholic Church, 7100 Seaview Avenue, Wildwood Crest, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Entombment in the St. Mary Cemetery, Cold Springs, NJ. Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com.

