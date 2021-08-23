NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

George A. Smith, of Warminster, passed away on August 20, 2021. George was a retired Philadelphia Police Officer, who served for 30 years in the Mounted Patrol.He was also a proud US Marine, who proudly served in both World War II and Korea.George was the husband of the late Doris and loving father of Mark (the late Angel) and Craig. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson.Family and friends are invited to George’s Life Celebration, Friday, August 27th, from 10-11am, at Decker/Givnish of Warminster, 216 York Rd., and to participate in his Funeral Service at 11am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Fraternal Order of Police Survivor’s Fund, 11630 Caroline Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19154 would be appreciated.To share your fondest memories of George, please visit www.lifecelebration.com

