TUCKER, DEBORAH, 68, of Palermo, September 15, 2020. Deborah worked for the City of Ocean City until her retirement
- West Wildwood - I don't think the current commissioners idea of hosting a motorcycle weekend in our small borough is a good idea. Look at all the problems Wildwood is having with them. We have a very limited...
- North Wildwood - This is in response to the North Wildwood mother of a daughter in the military who stated that Military personnel were not getting a pay raise. According to the Military Times a 3.1% pay increase...
- Stone Harbor - I commend the editorial writers who endorse candidate Amy Kennedy. I am sure she is a great candidate in their minds. The only problem with being a great moderate Democratic is that when you get to...
- Cape May - I can't believe that West Cape May cancelled the Christmas parade and is having the Lima Bean festival. Wonder who is going to do the social distancing there?
- Cape May - The bikes and the skate boards are concerning, not in and of themselves, but the people riding them the wrong way down the street, or in the middle of the street, etc .Yesterday, I saw a young woman...