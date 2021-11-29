BARNES, LEO M.

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Leo M. Barnes, 73, of North Wildwood passed away Thursday November 25,2021. Leo was a Christmas Eve baby born to Leo and Mary Barnes on Dec. 24th 1947, in Philadelphia. Leo relocated to the shore as an adult to help care for his parents. Leo proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Leo was employed by North Wildwood Public Works for 12 years. Leo was an animal and nature lover. He loved golfing and fishing( always looking for a bigger striper). He was an avid sports fan, a life long Villanova fan. In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his brothers David and Robert. He leaves to cherish wonderful memories his three life long friends, Ricky Gallagher, Richie Giardinelli, and Tom(Rueben) Allen. They’ve been a constant in his life. He is also survived by his brother in law and friend of 30 years Rick Czyzewski. Rick was also his caregiver in this health journey. Let us not forget his four legged love Ruddie. A special thanks to Angelic Health, Frank Martino we couldn’t have done it without you. Arrangements by Ingersoll-Greenwood ingersollgreenwoodfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of LEO BARNES as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.