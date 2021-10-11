Geraldine Ann Alexander, 76, of Erma, NJ, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late John and Alberta Sereno Miller, she moved here 43 years ago from Philadelphia. She worked at Shop Rite in Rio Grande and was a member of the Lower Township Moose Lodge 1054. She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids.Geri is survived by her children Jackie Giordano, John Alexander, Jo Evoy Alexander, and Jay Alexander; her brothers John Miller, Billy Miller, and Bobby Miller; her grandchildren, Stephen Bradley, Heather Bradley, Alexis Angstadt, Stephanie Alexander, Shane Alexander, and Jay Alexander; her great grandchildren Abel Turner and Mason Alexander. She was predeceased by her granddaughter Nicole Angstadt.Funeral service will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ, where viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Cold Spring. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
