PARKER, SR., EARL THOMAS

Earl Thomas Parker, Sr., 84 of Goshen, NJ passed away October 17, 2020. He was born in Elmer, NJ to the late James and Lila Parker. Earl worked as a bus operator for NJ Transit for over 50 years. He was also a Founding Father and Lifetime Member of the Goshen Volunteer Fire Company. Earl was often described as the “Famous Goshen Dad” and always ready to listen or give advice. It was often said people were better just for knowing him.Earl is survived by his wife of almost 58 years, Marge (formerly Haff); his children: Earl Jr., Brenda Lee, and Anna (Irv); his brother James (Joanne); grandchildren: Thomas, Michael, Zackery, Andrew, Jacob, Connor, Alexis, and Rachael; and great grandchildren: Aiden, Sierra, Michael Jr., Chloe, Jace, and Toby. Along with his parents he is predeceased by great grandson, David.Public viewing will be Friday, October 23, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Graveside service will be Saturday, October 24 at 12 noon at Union Cemetery, 856 N. Delsea Drive, South Dennis, NJ. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

