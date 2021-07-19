O'BRIEN, PHYLLIS MONCHER

Phyllis Moncher O’Brien, age 77, of North Cape May, passed away after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease, on July 18, 2021. She was born on April 3, 1944 in Passaic, NJ and she was a graduate of Rutgers University. While working as a N.J. State Personnel Director she met her husband Gene O’Brien and moved to North Cape May in 1970. She then became an Interviewer for the N.J. State employment services until her retirement. Phyllis was a member of Beth Judah Temple in Wildwood, The ”Federation” and the secretary for the North Cape May seniors for 15 years. She also enjoyed trips to the senior center to share lunch and birthdays with her friends. She is predeceased by her husband Eugene Joseph O’Brien and survived by her brother Lawrence Moncher, daughters Louise O’Brien Marshall, Kelly O’Brien-Baker and Tracy O’Brien. Also surviving are her grandchildren; April, Jamie, Maxine, Marybeth, Daniel, Jason and Dara, and great-grandchildren, Oliver and Jace. There will be a graveside service 2pm on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at the Cold Spring Cemetery. Condolences will be received at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

